ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Joeron Mottley, 19 years of age, of the 1100 block of Grenshaw Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63137, for Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A mugshot of Mottley is attached. Mottley is being held on a $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for Mottley reads: The Defendant was inside J’s Wireless when the Victim entered the store. When the Defendant witnessed the Victim enter the store, he shot him, striking him in the torso. The Victim then fled the store into the parking lot where the Defendant chased him and fired at him several more times. The Victim died due to his injuries. The incident was captured on video surveillance and the Defendant confessed to police that he shot the victim.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

