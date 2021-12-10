ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has issued additional charges to Isaiah Houston, who was taken into custody by Major Case Squad detectives on Monday, December 6, 2021, for a shooting of a MetroBus driver.

This is just another case where the Major Case Squad has apprehended someone shortly after a significant crime has been committed.

The victim - a MetroBus driver - Jonathan Cobb, 33, of East St. Louis, has been in critical condition at a St. Louis hospital since the shooting last Friday evening. He was hit with gunfire in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road.

The MetroBus crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another vehicle and a utility pole after the shooting. No one else was injured in this incident.

The Major Case Squad of St. Louis said it wanted to thank the public for their support and tips in solving this crime.

Houston's charges are:

1 Count Assault - First Degree

11 Counts of Assault - 4th Degree

3 Counts Armed Criminal Action

2 Counts Unlawful Use Of A Weapon

1 Count of Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm

1 Count Of Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by Fleeing

Houston is being held without bond.

