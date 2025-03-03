ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide near West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 7:36 p.m., on March 2, 2025, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting victim in the area of Graham Road and two additional victims at an area hospital. Officers determined that all individuals were shot in the area of West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road. An adult male was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The other individual who responded to the hospital suffered life threatening injuries but is expected to survive at this time. The third individual located at Graham Road was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.



Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

