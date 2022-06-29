ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 11900 block of Iguana Terrace which resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as Ra’hmello Stewart, 24 years of age, 11900 block of Iguana Terrace, St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

A preliminary investigation has revealed this homicide occurred as a result of a personal dispute between individuals known to one another.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

On June 29, 2022, at 1:36 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 11900 block of Iguana Terrace. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: