ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue which resulted in the death of one person.

The deceased has been positively identified as Myron Davis, 25 years of age, of the 4600 block of Alaska Avenue in St. Louis, MO 63111.

On April 16, 2022, at approximately 4:44 p.m, officers from the St. Louis County Police Department City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue. Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that both victims, a driver and passenger, were sitting inside a vehicle when an unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle opened fired and fled the scene.

One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

