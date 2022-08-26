ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor crash near the intersection of Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue which later resulted in the death of an adult female.

On August 21, 2022, at 4:53 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue. Arriving officers located five motor vehicles involved in a motor vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a Ford Focus was stopped southbound on Mackenzie Road, waiting to turn onto Langley Avenue, when it was rear-ended by a Volkswagen Jetta, resulting in a muti-vehicle accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of the Focus, a 67-year-old female, was conveyed to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old rear passenger of the Focus was conveyed to an area hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Focus later succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The driver of the Jetta, a 38-year-old female, was conveyed to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased has been positively identified as Janice Bridges, 67 years of age, of the 8500 block of Maylor Drive, in Saint Louis, Missouri 63123.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

More like this: