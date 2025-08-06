ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 19-year-old Me’Kel Walker on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon for a shooting that occurred March 8, 2024, near Jennings Station Road in St. Louis County.

Walker, who resides in the 7100 block of Idlewild Avenue in St. Louis, was arrested and is being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center on a $1 million cash-only bond. No booking photo has been released.

According to the probable cause statement, the incident began when multiple individuals arrived separately at a convenience store in the 8300 block of Jennings Station Road and became involved in an altercation. Surveillance footage shows victim Jeremiah Latimore fleeing the gas station, followed by Walker raising a firearm, aiming it in Latimore’s direction and firing across West Florissant Road.

Latimore sustained a gunshot wound to the back and died shortly after running a short distance from the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting the investigation.

Authorities emphasized that charges are accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

