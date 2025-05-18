ST. LOUIS—Soldiers Memorial Military Museum will hold its annual Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 26, 2025 at 10 a.m. This solemn and powerful event honors the memory of America’s fallen service members and includes a wreath-laying ceremony, keynote address, and musical tribute.

The program features a keynote address by Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, Commander of the 18th Air Force at Scott Air Force Base. The Red and Black Brass Band will perform the National Anthem and “Taps,” while representatives from the American Legion and the City of St. Louis will offer remarks.

“This Memorial Day, we invite the community to join us in reflecting on the sacrifice and service of those who gave their lives in defense of our country,” said Mark Sundlov, Managing Director of Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

Program:

Invocation by Rev. James Williams

POW/MIA Remembrance Service

Remarks from the office of the Mayor of the City of St. Louis

Procession and Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Memorial Day is also the final day to see Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II. This exhibit offers an immersive look into the secret operations of the U.S. Army's 23rd Headquarters Special Troops during World War II, known for their innovative deception tactics that saved thousands of lives.

Visitors have until Memorial Day to explore this unique chapter of military history. Don't miss the opportunity to delve into the stories of the brave men who used creativity and illusion to aid the Allied victory.

These events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.mohistory.org.

About the Missouri Historical Society:

The Missouri Historical Society (MHS) has been active in the St. Louis community since 1866. Today it serves as the confluence of historical perspectives and contemporary issues. MHS operates the Missouri History Museum, Library & Research Center, and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum. MHS is funded by the St. Louis City and County taxpayers through the Metropolitan Zoological Park and Museum District (ZMD) and by private donations. To find out more, visit https://mohistory.org/society.

