MC Conventions: St Louis Comic Con on 8-30!

COLLINSVILLE - MC Conventions: St. Louis Comic Con promises a fun day of toys, vendors, comic books and cosplay.

From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, community members can come out and enjoy a day of Comic Con fun. Randy Beasley, who organizes nine Comic Cons throughout the Midwest every year, expressed his eagerness to share the day and the excitement with the Greater St. Louis community.

“It’s just different levels of joy,” Beasley said. “That’s one of the main reasons to do it.”

Parking is free, and general admission to the Comic Con is $12. Children under age 12 are free. Beasley prides himself on keeping his conventions affordable for people to attend and meet the celebrity guests.

“It’s not an arm and a leg to get in,” he said. “I love the bigger conventions. My wife and I will go. But sometimes it’s $50, $60 just to get a ticket to get in. Bigger shows with celebrities, it’s like, okay, I don’t have $400 to meet Mark Hamill…I’ve learned that the guests we do get, they get to spend more time with people because it’s not a corporate process. They get to spend time with their fans, and they love it. It’s only $12 to get in, and that goes toward paying for the venue. It’s a nice give-and-take process.”

The St. Louis Comic Con will welcome Brennan Mejia, Phillip Andrew, Justin Nimmo, Jeff Balke, Doctor Ivan Cryptosis, Willy Adkins and Steve Altier as its celebrity guests. Beasley can’t wait to share the day with these bigger names.

He added that he enjoys “putting the ‘comic’ back in ‘Comic Con,’” with a focus on comic book dealers. While comics are “first and foremost” at MC Conventions shows, there are also several toys, collectibles, and other vendors.

Beasley suggests cosplaying to add to the fun. He added that all cosplay must be family-friendly. You can reach out to MC Conventions at MightyConVendors@gmail.com if you have questions about specific aspects of the cosplay rules, like what fake weapons are allowed.

“Cosplay is 150,000% encouraged,” he said. “A lot of people who come to these shows, it’s for the cosplay. It’s a fun, safe environment. Come out in your costume.”

He added that Comic Cons are a lot of fun for fans and celebrities alike. He encourages people to come out, have fun, be kind, and enjoy the day.

“It’s always been just the brightest, most fun event,” Beasley said. “I would say just be yourself. As long as you treat people like you would want to be treated, it’s literally the best community ever. If you are a nerd, no matter what your fandom is, as long as you’re nice, when you walk through those doors, you have found your community.”

For more information about MC Conventions: St. Louis Comic Con, click here or visit their official website.

