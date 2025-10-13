Our Daily Show Interview: City Museum Set for Halloween Fun!

SAINT LOUIS - City Museum promises fun year-round, but this October, they have special “Fright at the Museum” promotions, decorations and performances.

Located at 750 N. 16th Street in St. Louis, City Museum is an architectural playground for people of all ages to explore. Each floor is decorated, and there are special experiences planned throughout the month of October. Katy Enrique, who works at the museum, noted that they are excited to share the “oddities and curiosities” of Halloween with their guests.

“It focuses more on that oddities and curiosities side of Halloween versus the jump scares and gore and screaming and running and chainsaws,” she said. “It’s all going to be decked out in that Halloween decor.”

The Fright at the Museum fun runs from Oct. 1–26, 2025, with a focus on weekends.

In addition to the decorations — think vampire-themed bars and skeletons tucked into corners — the museum’s organist is often in costume playing Halloween music, and there are a few special shows meant to surprise and delight guests of all ages.

City Museum has a partnership with Circus Harmony, and their performers will be onsite to swallow swords and push nails through their noses, among other acts.

“The entertainment is intended to be more curious, a little bit odd,” Enrique explained. “You can go and do a live seance here. You can go up to the fourth floor and have a not-so-spooky storytime and witch experience for our younger guests. The entire museum is intended to be very immersive and the full Halloween experience.”

Enrique recognized the City Museum crew for their efforts to transform the museum. She noted that they make most of the decorations themselves. They’re already preparing for next year’s Fright at the Museum.

“We’re very lucky to have a creative crew here,” Enrique said. “They’re very good at working with interesting materials, so it’s not like everything here is purchased off a Home Depot shelf. We’ve got lots of things that were built and created specifically for City Museum.”

She added that the museum sees peaks in visitors during summertime, and they also welcome more St. Louis residents when these community members are entertaining guests from out of town. City Museum wants to keep people coming back all the time, so their Halloween experience is one way to encourage more folks to come by and see what the museum has to offer.

“We want to try to give reasons for residents to come and visit us outside of those visitor times or just the summertime peaks, which is why we are creating these completely different environmental experiences with Halloween,” Enrique said. “We’re going to do it again with the holidays. We’ll take all the Halloween decorations down and put all the holiday decor back up. It goes from scary to merry.”

Enrique and the rest of the City Museum staff look forward to welcoming more people throughout their Fright at the Museum experience. Enrique added that the museum has a few promotions and deals for Halloween; you can visit the official City Museum website at CityMuseum.org for more information.

