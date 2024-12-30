ST. LOUIS - The following statement can be attributed to me as a spokesperson for the City of St. Louis:

"Earlier today, a sensor was activated on the second floor of City Hall, followed by the accidental activation of the active shooter alarm button. As a precautionary measure, first responders quickly arrived on the scene to ensure the safety of all individuals in the building.

After a thorough assessment, it was confirmed that there was no active shooter or threat to public safety. City Hall operations have since resumed as normal.



We commend the swift response of our first responders and appreciate the cooperation of staff and visitors during this time. Public safety remains our top priority, and we are reviewing protocols to prevent accidental alarms in the future."

