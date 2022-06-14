St. Louis Children's Hospital Is No. 1 Among Missouri Children's Hospitals

ST. LOUIS - U.S. News & World Report has again ranked St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University School of Medicine among America’s Best Children’s Hospitals. The publication ranked St. Louis Children’s among the top 10 percent nationally (No. 15) and No. 1 in the state of Missouri.

This is the 14th consecutive year St. Louis Children’s has been ranked in the top 10% of all children’s hospitals nationwide. It is the only children’s hospital in a 200-mile radius to be nationally ranked in each of the 10 pediatric specialties evaluated by the report.

Article continues after sponsor message

In fact, of the 198 children’s hospitals evaluated, St. Louis Children’s is one of only 23 to be nationally ranked in all 10 specialties, exemplifying its depth and breadth of expertise.

The 10 pediatric specialties and St. Louis Children’s national rankings in each are follows: Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 5); Neonatology (No. 8); Orthopedics (No. 10); Pulmonology (No. 14); Gastroenterology (No. 15); Urology (No. 18); Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 20); Cardiology & Heart Surgery (No. 24); Nephrology (No. 25); and Cancer (No. 32).

“Thanks to our team’s compassion, dedication, care and expertise, families entrust care of their kids to St. Louis Children’s,” says Children’s President Trish Lollo. “We’re honored to be named one of America’s top children’s hospitals, and to take care of kids and families at their most vulnerable times.”

The full rankings and methodology are available at USnews.com. The rankings will also be published in the U.S. News Best Hospitals guidebook.

More like this: