ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues unveiled new primary home and away uniforms featuring modernized versions of the team’s heritage color palette and iconic Blue Note logo as part of an overall brand evolution announced today. Inspired by the classic uniforms worn by the Blues upon their inception in 1967, the fan-favorite Blues brand identity and logo have been emboldened for a new era.

The club also introduced new design elements including wordmarks, brand font, and secondary and tertiary marks highlighting the shared cultural influences of St. Louis and the Blues.

“The heritage jersey reflects the rich, compelling history of the St. Louis Blues, and it is one of the most classic jerseys in the National Hockey League,” said Tom Stillman, Blues Chairman. “The response of Blues fans to this jersey has been overwhelming, and we are pleased to share the updated versions with our supporters everywhere.”

“Evolving one of the most iconic marks in our sport was a responsibility our brand team and equipment staff undertook with great pride over years of collaboration,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “Playing in three Winter Classics gave us the opportunity to explore elements of our past that produced remarkable designs, validating the strong affinity for heritage blue becoming our primary team color shared by our fans and players. The evolution of the Blue Note, and development of additional brand marks, provides our fans new ways to express and celebrate their support for the St. Louis Blues.”

As part of the announcement, the Blues unveiled a launch video and brand assets that provide featured imagery and additional details on all the design elements of the Blues new uniforms and comprehensive brand evolution, including:

NEW UNIFORMS: The St. Louis Blues are returning to their roots, taking inspiration from the beloved heritage kits for their new full-time home and away uniforms. The new jerseys are similar to the versions worn by the Blues in the home 2017 Winter Classic and away 2022 Winter Classic, with the most noteworthy difference being the new away jersey featuring white rather than cream. Key updates include one-color numbers for clear legibility and a new interlocking STL logo displayed on the pant leg. The current royal home jersey will transition to official third jersey status moving forward.

NEW PRIMARY COLORS: The Blues are officially returning to their original palette for their primary colors–the classic blue and yellow first worn in 1967, but changed slightly to improve the color consistency between different fabrics on the uniform. While royal blue has served as the team’s primary color since 1984, we have brought back this bolder, more vibrant look to energize the brand while honoring our history.

NEW BLUE NOTE: The modernized version of the iconic Blue Note includes a move from three colors to two (beige removed from the previous heritage-style Note), thicker blue and yellow keylines, and a slight reshaping of the Note. The recalibrated Blue Note will be featured on the new home and away jerseys.

Article continues after sponsor message

FAN FEEDBACK: Fans have overwhelmingly shown their affinity for the team’s heritage branding around the three Winter Classic games that featured jerseys inspired by that era. Surveys have shown that the heritage-era jerseys are the favorite of most Blues fans, including the 2017 Winter Classic jersey being the top pick in a jersey bracket contest held during the 2024-25 season. Modernized versions of the heritage jerseys are here to stay.

MODERNIZATION: The previous Blue Note was introduced 27 years ago, during the 1997-98 season. A version with thicker keylines will display more boldly in digital formats and look cleaner on retail items. The blue is vibrant and energetic, which sets the brand apart from other NHL and St. Louis sports teams.

REGIONAL PRIDE: The St. Louis Blues Hockey Club was born and bred in St. Louis, a city known for its resilience and passion. Now, fans can proudly showcase their Blues and STL pride with new tertiary marks that celebrate this unbreakable bond.

TERTIARY MARKS:

FLEUR: Based on the Fleur-de-lis that is a primary St. Louis icon featured on our city’s flag, this Fleur mark infuses flourishes of a treble clef footed by a note head.

Based on the Fleur-de-lis that is a primary St. Louis icon featured on our city’s flag, this Fleur mark infuses flourishes of a treble clef footed by a note head. STL: This interlocking STL mark is a bold, treble clef-inspired design that harmonizes the musical roots of St. Louis and the Blues.

This interlocking STL mark is a bold, treble clef-inspired design that harmonizes the musical roots of St. Louis and the Blues. RIVER MUSIC: The iconic Gateway Arch, reflecting in the Mighty Mississippi, comes together to form a trumpet that pays tribute to the historic music scene of downtown St. Louis.

WORDMARKS & FONT:

WORDMARKS: Rhythm in letterform. The primary wordmark embodies the steady flow of the Mississippi River, while the illustrative version builds upon this foundation with typography details inspired by W.C. Handy’s 1914 St. Louis Blues sheet music cover.

Rhythm in letterform. The primary wordmark embodies the steady flow of the Mississippi River, while the illustrative version builds upon this foundation with typography details inspired by W.C. Handy’s 1914 St. Louis Blues sheet music cover. BLUES FONT: Custom typography featuring smooth curves and sharp edges that create the perfect blend of artistry and edge, mirroring the game of hockey itself.

The development process for the new Blues brand evolution, uniforms, and logos was three years from concept to completion, with the work beginning in 2021 and involving artistic support from RARE Design and Fanatics.

New apparel and merchandise featuring the Blues’ new primary colors and logos are now available online at STLAuthentics.com and in-person at the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center, with an assortment of tees, hats, hoodies and other apparel and novelties. The STL Authentics Team Store will hold regular hours the rest of the week through Saturday, 11am-5pm each day.

Blues fans can sign up at stlouisblues.com/email to be notified when the new home and away jerseys become available for presale in the fall.

More like this: