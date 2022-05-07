ST. LOUIS -The St. Louis Blues have teamed with retail partnerRank + Rally, DBK Studio, and Mantis XR to introduce Blues Experiential Reality (BXR), the first Metaverse shopping experience in sports & live entertainment in North America. The first phase launches in time for the 2022 Blues playoff run and features an immersive Metaverse experience that is easily accessible by web link from any device without the need for extra equipment. Fans can go behind the scenes of the legendary hockey team by visiting a 3D, photorealistic locker room. Once inside, fans can browse a selection of Blues merchandise that is available for purchase.

Fans can access BXR by going to stlouisblues.com/xr or by scanning QR codes located on the concourse and in STL Authentics locations at Enterprise Center. Initially, the merchandise selection includes four newly released Series Six line products - three t-shirts and one sweater - as well as the Blues’ home, road, Winter Classic and retro jerseys. In the future, new products will be made available, in addition to other new ways of engaging with Blues fans via the BXR such as exclusive content, Easter eggs and unique experiences.

“We are excited to launch our virtual locker room and bring fans a unique shopping journey using experiential reality,” said Matt Gardner, St. Louis Blues Vice President of Innovation and Digital Strategy. “As we all prepare for a future world driven by metaverse-style experiences, it’s great to have innovators like Mantis XR, Rank+Rally and DBK Studio to partner with us in establishing a foundation in this space.”

“The Metaverse is such an exciting concept because it has so much untapped potential to give fans deeper access to their favorite teams, both physically and digitally, that has never before been possible,” said Andy Lansing, President and CEO of Levy, the parent company of Rank + Rally and DBK Studio. “The playoffs, when excitement is higher than any other time during the year, is the perfect time to take this first step into an innovative new world. We’re incredibly proud to work with the St. Louis Blues to truly pioneer a new way to connect and engage with fans.”

“Rank + Rally and the St. Louis Blues understand that you have to meet fans where they are,” said Kahlil Ashanti, Founder/CEO Mantis XR. “Our team at Mantis XR has really enjoyed working with them to deliver Blues Experiential Retail, a first-of-its-kind, dynamic, social-commerce driven 3D metaverse experience without the need for downloads, wearables or 360 cameras. This is just the first phase of our partnership, and we have more in store.”

Article continues after sponsor message

ABOUT MANTIS XR

Mantis XR sits at the intersection of social commerce and the Metaverse by creating photorealistic 3D e-commerce experiences for sports and retail brands. For the first time fans can shop together with their friends - global, like a local, simply by accessing a url from any device. Brands no longer need barriers like 360 degree cameras, 'digital twins' or wearables to bring their spaces to life. Mantis XR brings the social elements of offline shopping to online spaces using their proprietary visualization science and turnkey social commerce platform. Mantis XR was founded in October 2020 by tech entrepreneur Kahlil Ashanti and is based in Vancouver Canada. Find out more or schedule a demo at https://mantisxr.com.

About Rank + Rally

Rank + Rally is a wholly-owned subsidiary of hospitality leader Levy. The company launched in 2017 and handles every facet of retail operations for venue partners, sports franchises, and cultural attractions, including product design and development, pricing and promotion planning, store operations, and e-commerce strategy. Rank + Rally partners with iconic brands and venues like the United Center, Enterprise Center, Crypto.com Arena, T-Mobile Arena, Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium, Field Museum and more to create world-class retail experiences in-venue, off-premises, and online. For more information, visit us at www.rankandrally.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About DBK Studio

DBK Studio is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Levy, the original disruptor creating innovative food and beverage experiences at iconic sports and entertainment venues, cultural attractions and restaurants. Levy was founded in 1978 with a single delicatessen – D.B. Kaplan’s Delicatessen – and that spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship continues in the studio. DBK serves as the entry point to scale innovation within the hospitality industry. The group cultivates relationships between startups and emerging technology partners, and venues to test, mature, and scale solutions that enhance the guest and team member experience in sports venues, conventions and cultural attractions, music and entertainment venues, retail shops, and restaurants. For more information, please visitwww.dbkstudio.co.

More like this: