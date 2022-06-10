ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues will celebrate the three-year anniversary of their first Stanley Cup championship during "We Went Blues Day" on Sunday, June 12. Fans can participate in the following activations to celebrate the day.

Game 7: In Their Words

View Game 7 in its entirety on Bally Sports Midwest at 7 p.m. on June 12. “Game 7: In Their Words” will feature a new introduction from John Kelly and exclusive commentary from the players and coaches from the game.

Exclusive Merchandise from STL Authentics

Get a copy of "History Made: The Official Story of the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues" and a Blues/Bruins 2019 Stanley Cup Final T-Shirt for just $30. Or, you can purchase autographed We Went Blues Day pucks. All items are available exclusively online at stlauthentics.com beginning June 10.

We Went Blues Day Auction

Bid on hand-painted artwork from St. Louis native Kyle Lucks that features Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko, and Craig Berube. The paintings were created during the Stanley Cup Final, are autographed, and feature a certificate of authenticity.

Game-issued Stanley Cup Final jerseys and We Went Blues Day pucks autographed by select players will also be available in the auction.

Bid at blues.givesmart.com or by texting BLUES to 76278. The auction begins Sunday at 10 a.m. and closes on Monday at 9 p.m.

Share your Favorite #WeWentBlues on Social Media

Re-live some of the best moments from Game 7 and the celebration that ensued by following the Blues on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram throughout the day. Fans are also encouraged to upload their own memories using #WeWentBlues for a chance to win a Stanley Cup Final-themed prize pack.

Visit Hockey: Faster Than Ever at the St. Louis Science Center

Fans are encouraged to check out the Hockey: Faster Than Ever exhibit at the St. Louis Science Center. The display - which is available through Sept. 5 - features state-of-the-art hockey equipment, gear used by NHL players, and a Hockey Science Lab that allows guests to try hands-on hockey activities. In addition, the exhibit also features game-worn Blues jerseys and gear, a Stanley Cup replica trophy from the 2019 season, and game-worn jerseys belonging to Blues legends Bob and Barclay Plager. The Science Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. Learn more and purchase tickets online at slsc.org.

