ST. LOUIS - Well-known St. Louis Attorney Ed Brown died Monday afternoon in downtown St. Louis.

Brown handled criminal law and traffic cases. He was well known for his eye patch and was on several commercials throughout his career.

Ed and his brother Dan formed Brown & Brown in 1993. Ed started his career in law by working for Citicorp and as a Law Clerk with the Illinois 5th District Appellate Court. Ed had a lot of Riverbend connections with several relatives living in the Metro East. Ed's grandmother lived in the Middletown Alton area and he visited her frequently over the years.

He had offices in downtown St. Louis and Fairview Heights. He was 61 years old. Police said they believe he died of suicide.

He received his bachelor's degree in accounting at the University of Missouri Columbia in 1982 then got his Juris Doctor, Cum Laude at St. Louis University in 1987.

