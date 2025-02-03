ST. LOUIS — As temperatures fluctuate in the coming days, residents in the St. Louis area can expect a mix of warmer days and cooler air as the week progresses. According to Jared Maples, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, the region is experiencing its warmest day of the week today, Feb. 3, 2025, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s.

Maples indicated that there is a possibility of freezing temperatures in the northern parts of Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, such as near Quincy and Bowling Green, Mo. He said the forecast for the St. Louis area suggests lows of 34 to 35 degrees early in the morning. He noted that any significant impact from colder temperatures is expected to remain limited and confined to areas north of the city.

The forecast shows a cooling trend beginning Tuesday, with highs only reaching the low 40s. Following this, temperatures will bounce back to the mid to upper 50s by Thursday, before another shift occurs over the weekend. Maples mentioned that another system is anticipated to move through the area on Saturday, bringing cooler air back into the region.

Looking ahead, Maples warned that the long-range forecast could indicate a return to cooler temperatures and potentially above-normal precipitation, which may signal the possibility of snow in the future. However, he emphasized that no snow is expected this Saturday.

The Friday night low for this week is predicted at 36 degrees, Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 56 and Saturday night a low around 32 degrees and Sunday partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees.

In summary, residents should prepare for a rollercoaster of temperatures in the coming days, with a notable shift towards cooler conditions next week.

