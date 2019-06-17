BRUSSELS - The St. Louis Area Foodbank delivered approximately 10,000 pounds of water and food (including apples, cereal, and ready-to-eat meals) to flood survivors in Calhoun County, Illinois on Saturday, June 15, at the American Legion Post 685 in Brussels.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank is working diligently with community partner agencies, along with state and federal agencies to assess needs and coordinate deliveries of food, water, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies to Illinois and Missouri residents affected by the recent floods.

The organization is here to help individuals affected by the flooding, both now and long after the waters recede. To date, the Foodbank has distributed more than 63,000 pounds of disaster relief supplies to communities in Missouri and Illinois, with much more expected in the coming weeks and months.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank has set up a disaster relief page on the organization’s website for people looking for assistance, as well as for individuals, companies, or organizations that are looking to donate funds or food, volunteer, or help in relief efforts. https://stlfoodbank.org/disasterrelief/

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Since that time, the organization has grown to become the bi-state region’s largest nonprofit 501c3 food distribution center dedicated to feeding individuals in need. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide 37 million meals annually. More than 392,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For more information on the organization and the issue of hunger, please visit www.STLFoodbank.org.

