ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis officials have issued reactions after a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old at an overnight party this past weekend in Downtown St. Louis at Washington and North 14th Street. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones has promised multiple changes ahead in the city to try to prevent this type of violence from occurring.

St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy identified the victim killed at the party as 17-year-old Makao Moore. Nine others were hurt in the shooting in Downtown St. Louis at a party on the fifth floor of a building in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones had this powerful statement Sunday: "Wrap your arms around your children today as we mourn."

St. Louis Mayor Jones, joined by SLMPD Chief Robert Tracy, Congresswoman Cori Bush, Ald. Rasheen Aldridge (14), and Saint Louis Mental Health Board Deputy Director Serena Muhammad, delivered the following update on the tragic shooting at Washington and North 14th Street and announced new steps the City of St. Louis is taking to give youth safe, fun spaces to go over the summer. In partnership with the Mental Health Board, the City is working to expand youth programming and hours at Wohl and Marquette Recreation Centers in the weeks ahead on Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. for youth 15 and under and 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. for 16 and older, through August.

“Make no mistake: The violence these young people experienced is intolerable and unacceptable,” Mayor Jones said. “SLMPD’s summer detail responded quickly to the scene. But officers respond after the shooting starts: We, as a city, as a community, and as an entire region, must offer our youth more safe spaces before things escalate into dangerous late-night parties in office buildings. A police response alone is not enough to keep our youth out of harm’s way, and the City is expanding our youth program options at our recreation centers to give them more places to go and have fun. With young people traveling from as far as Jefferson County to Downtown on the weekends, I hope our civic, nonprofit, corporate and philanthropic partners in our region will match or exceed our efforts and recognize the urgency of this moment.”

Chief Tracy emphasized that party invitations spread through social media and that the person of interest in custody is a juvenile from outside St. Louis. The investigation into how partygoers accessed the commercial property is ongoing. While this party is not believed to be related to a short-term rental, a bill regulating properties is currently being proposed at the Board of Aldermen.

“The scene investigation revealed numerous shell casings from multiple firearms, and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, including AR-style rifle pistols as well as a handgun, which was found in possession of a person of interest who was taken into custody by plainclothes detectives responding immediately to the incident,” Chief Tracy said. “Finding things for juveniles to do is a regional issue, and at the same time, it should be prohibited for juveniles to carry guns. Anyone with information is urged to call SLMPD’s Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.”

Congresswoman Cori Bush highlighted the need for stronger commonsense gun safety laws to help protect St. Louis families from violence.

“Today on Father's Day, fathers in our very own community are dealing with the aftermath of their child getting shot. Missouri’s weak gun laws are killing our children, and preventing our parents and caretakers from being able to protect their kids,” said Congresswoman Bush. “There are solutions, but it is the lawmakers legislating from the pockets of the NRA that are standing in our way. But I will never stop pushing for the safety of our communities and will continue to work to make sure our solutions are rooted in public health.”

The incident occurred in the ward of Alderman Aldridge, who expressed appreciation for the City’s quick response and dedication to expanding opportunities for youth.

“I commend the SLMPD for their ongoing investigation into the party that took place at an office building in Downtown St. Louis, and I will work with them to take all necessary steps to ensure that this does not become a recurring pattern,” said Aldridge.

“I appreciate the Mayor's administration for taking proactive steps to provide safe spaces for our young people, including the extension of weekend hours at these recreation centers. The Board of Aldermen’s Youth Council is an important step in engaging our youth and giving them a voice in shaping their future, and together, we can create a safer and more equitable city for all."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Learn more about opportunities for youth this summer, as well as other summer programming options and pool schedules, on the City’s website through bit.ly/SummerFunSTL.

A 17-year-old was possibly trampled coming down the stairs running from the scene, and has serious injuries to her spine at this time.

The other victims suffered the following injuries:

19-year-old male shot in the arm, groin and legs

19-year-old male shot in the back

18-year-old male shot in their left side

17-year-old male grazed by a bullet to the face and treated by paramedics at the scene

16-year-old female shot in the leg

16-year-old female shot in the lower back

16-year-old female grazed by gunfire to the ankle

15-year-old female grazed by gunfire to their left side

During a news conference Sunday afternoon, city leaders decried the violence and said the tragic event never should have happened.

“Downtown is not a 1 a.m. destination for your 15-year-old. It’s a rule I make very clear in my own household, and it’s not a place to drop your children off unsupervised,” Jones said.

St. Louis Board President Megan E. Green regarding the mass shooting:

"Nine juveniles were injured and another one killed. As families across our city were preparing to celebrate Father’s Day, others were confronting an awful reality.

"It’s devastating when a life is cut short or visited by violence. It’s frustrating when our calls for change seem to go unheard. And it’s unacceptable because no one in our city— no one in our country — should lose a young person to gun violence.

"We’re angry because we know that change won’t come as soon as we would like. And while that may be true, we can’t let it stop us from seeking solutions that keep our loved ones, our neighbors and our young people safe.

"As we continue calling on lawmakers in Jefferson City to keep firearms out of the hands of minors, the Board of Aldermen is taking action to reduce other conditions that have the potential to end in violence. Enacting safeguards to regulate surface parking lots and short-term rentals is a step in the right direction. The Board will also create a rental registry to monitor who owns rental property in the city and how that property is used.

"And we must bring young people to the table and empower them through initiatives like the St. Louis City Youth Council. Their participation is crucial to understanding their needs, prioritizing solutions and preventing similar incidents. We also stand by Mayor Jones’ plan to keep Wohl and Marquette Recreation Centers open later on Fridays and Saturdays. Giving our youth safe alternatives and spaces to socialize is critical to ensuring their safety.

"Exploring new and innovative solutions puts us on a path toward keeping residents and visitors safe."

