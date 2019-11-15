ST. CHARLES, MO – The St. Louis Ambush professional indoor soccer team is holding its annual Fan Fest on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 7:05 p.m. at the Family Arena in St. Charles.

The popular annual event is FREE and includes an exhibition game between the Ambush and the Dallas Sidekicks.

Doors to the arena will open at 4:30 p.m. November 16 with on-field activities including inflatables by Twist and Bounce, alumni player autographs, photos with the Ambush Brigade Dance Team and music by DJ Pru. Activities will end at 6:00 p.m. The Ambush and Sidekicks will take the field for warmups at 6:20 p.m. with the first kick at 7:05 p.m.

The Fan Fest gives fans who have never been to an Ambush game the chance to check it out for free. Ambush General Manager Brian Roth said, “Fan Fest gives a great opportunity to open the doors to the entire community and showcase our product to everyone at no cost. For those that have never seen a pro indoor soccer game before, it's a perfect chance for them to come check it out."

Fans will be invited onto the field for a postgame autograph session with Ambush Players. Ambush season ticket holders will be able to pick up their season tickets and parking pass that night. On-field activities and the game are free. Concessions and Ambush merchandise will be sold throughout the event.

The St. Louis Ambush will kick off their 2019-20 season at home on Black Friday, November 29, 2019 and conclude the regular season on the road Sunday, March 22, 2020. The defending MASL Champion Milwaukee Wave come to town to kick off the season in the 7:05 p.m. CT home opener.

The seventh season for the Ambush franchise will consist of 24 games with 12 at home and 12 on the road. The team will continue to call the St. Charles Family Arena home as it has for the past six seasons. All home games will be played on weekends with the exception of a special New Year’s Eve matinee affair.

In addition to familiar rivals like the Kansas City Comets and Milwaukee Wave, the Canada MetroStars and Mesquite Outlaws will visit the Family Arena for the first time ever in the coming season.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and start at $168 which includes a ticket to all 12 home games plus a parking pass to each game. Single game tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster. Groups of 10 or more can purchase their discounted tickets now by calling the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Keep up to date on all Ambush news by following the official website, stlambush.com and on Facebook and Twitter.





