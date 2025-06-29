SAINT LOUIS - The seventh annual Gateway PVA 5K invites the community to come out in support of paralyzed veterans.

On July 20, 2025, community members can stop by Tower Grove Park in St. Louis for a 5K or 1-mile run-walk-roll to support the Gateway chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America organization. The event aims to raise money to support paralyzed veterans in the Greater St. Louis area.

“It’s amazing. It’s so cool that people will come out and support,” said Lynn Kampmann, one of the organizers. “There’s not even enough words to thank people for all they do, donating and coming out.”

From 8–9 a.m. on July 20, participants and their families can enjoy donuts, coffee, fruit and a visit from Bluey the cartoon character. The race begins at 9 a.m. in the park.

You must register online by July 8 to receive a t-shirt. The 5K participants will compete for medals, and organizers will announce the winners in three categories after the race concludes.

Kampmann noted that there is also a virtual option, where people can participate on their own time from July 5 until the day of the event on July 20. These virtual participants can upload their times and receive a shirt by mail. Organizers hope the virtual option will encourage more participation from families across the region.

Kampmann organizes the race alongside Chad Buder, her best friend and a paralyzed vet himself who serves on the Gateway PVA board. She also thanked the “great volunteers” who come out every year to support them.

All proceeds from the event go directly to Gateway PVA, which then funds projects for paralyzed veterans in the community. They offer several “generator grants,” where they purchase generators for veterans so they can still utilize their lifts and medical equipment during power outages.

Among other projects, the PVA also installs wheelchair ramps and new flooring to make homes wheelchair accessible, and they purchase and repair accessible vehicles for their members. They regularly host luncheons and fund trips to the National Veterans Wheelchair Games and other events.

The 600 chapter members advocate for themselves and each other on a local and national level. They support patients at the St. Louis VA Spinal Cord Injury Unit, offer transportation for members, and provide counseling. You can learn more about the organization’s impact at their official website.

The 5K aims to support Gateway PVA and local veterans. Kampmann promises it will be a fun event for all involved while supporting a great cause.

“It's just amazing that we can get people out there,” she added.

For more information about the seventh annual Gateway PVA 5K/1-mile Run-Walk-Roll, visit the official Facebook event page. You can register online for the 5K, the 1-mile, or the virtual options. To learn more about Gateway PVA, including how to donate online, visit their official website at GatewayPVA.org.

