M3, a team of area homeschool students, took first place in the journaling contest and second place in trebuchet. Pictured, from left to right, are Jacob Schaper, Blake Schaper, Caroline Bleymaier, Abi Zimmerman and Sophia Bleymaier.

Angels Raining Down Destruction, from St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis, took first place in the trebuchet competition. From left to right are Lily Heit, Kate Hulsen, Lizzie Kirsch and Paige Evans.

GODFREY – Twelve teams of area high school students came to George C. Terry River Bend Arena on March 24 for Lewis and Clark Community College’s 16th Annual Trebuchet Competition.

This year, first place in the trebuchet went to Angels Raining Down Destruction from St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis. Second place went to M3, a team comprised of area homeschool students, with third place going to Newton’s Finest, from Father McGivney High School.

First place in the journaling competition went to team M3. The Flingers, from Edwardsville High School, came in second, with Newton’s Finest finishing in third place.

The winner of this year’s iPad giveaway was Jakob Stockman from East Alton-Wood River High School.

For more information about the annual trebuchet competition, contact L&C Professor of Mathematics Kevin Bodden at kbodden@lc.edu or visit www.lc.edu/trebuchet.

