COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care announced today that Christine Stewart has been appointed new Executive Director of the St. John’s Community Care. An experienced leader, Christine will succeed Nancy Berry and assume responsibilities on May 2, 2022. After 34 years as Executive Director, Nancy will begin her retirement on May 31.

Christine is coming to St. John’s from Canada, where she led the Canadian Mental Health Association, Central Alberta since 2017. Prior to that, she served as Manager of Agency Programs for McMan Youth, Family and Community Services Association. After living and working in Canada for more than 20 years, Christine is eager to return to the St. Louis area where she grew up.

“After interviewing finalists for Executive Director, it was clear to the Search Committee that Christine will be a great fit to succeed Nancy in continuing to care for and empower elders and those who care for them,” said Carla Gain, who chaired the Search Committee.

In her recent positions Christine opened a Supportive Housing Program for individuals with severe mental illness; opened the first Intensive Case Management youth housing program in Central Alberta (Canada); and obtained 3-year federal funding for addictions counseling for youth.

“I am thrilled to join St. John’s Community Care to continue this legacy of care to Seniors and their families in Metro-East St. Louis. I look forward to connecting to and being part of this incredible community. My family already feels so welcomed!” said Christine.

“We look forward to Christine’s leadership as St. John’s pursues a long-term goal of expanding our services in meaningful ways. While we are proud of our current mission, Christine’s fresh perspective and varied experiences will enrich our vision for the future,” said Jim Achenbach, President of the Board of Directors.

Christine grew up in Fenton, Missouri, and has a social work degree from Evangel University in Springfield, MO.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 37 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with individual efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care website at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

