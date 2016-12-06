COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care's support groups provide opportunities for families and friends caring for an aging loved one to discuss their concerns and uncertainties, as well as find resources to help regain a sense of balance and hope. We also provide information about helpful coping techniques and resources to make your job as caregiver a little less stressful. The sessions allow you to listen and discuss common issues with the group, leaving you with more understanding and a sense that you are not alone. There is no charge to attend.

Family Caregiver Support Group— Collinsville

Wednesday, December 14, 5:30—7:00 p.m. This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. Join us at St. John’s Community Care located at 222 Goethe Street in Collinsville for a light complimentary dinner. Session held the 2nd Wednesday of every month. Complimentary care for loved ones is available with a reservation. Call 618-344-5008.

Alzheimer’s Support Group— Collinsville

Tuesday, December 13 , 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Join others dealing with dementia and memory loss at St. John’s Community Care located at 222 Goethe Street in Collinsville. Sessions are held the 2nd Tuesday of each month. Complimentary care for loved ones available with reservation. Call 618-344-5008.

Family Caregiver Support Group – Edwardsville

Wednesday, December 21, from 6:30 p.m.—8:00 p.m. This support group is intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability. Join us at St. John’s Community Care Adult Day Program located at 1015B Century Drive in Edwardsville. Sessions will be held the 3rd Wednesday of each month. For more information call 618-656-7090.

