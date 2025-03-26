CARROLLTON/BUNKER HILL - St. John's the Evangelist Elementary in Carrollton's eighth graders and Bunker Hill's Wolf Ridge eighth graders both returned home with Class 1A and Class 2A Illinois Elementary School state volleyball championships.

Bunker Hill defeated Auburn 2-0 for its state title and St. John's topped West Lincoln-Broadwell 2-0.

St. John's won 28 matches this season, while Bunker Hill had 22 wins.

In a notable achievement, Bunker Hill eighth graders have secured back-to-back state championships in the 2A category.

Bethany Scroggins, of Bunker Hill Wolf Ridge, received the Sportsmanship Award.

The state finals and the achievements of these teams reflect the growing competitiveness and enthusiasm for volleyball at the elementary school level in Illinois.