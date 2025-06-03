Listen to the story

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 23-year-old St. Jacob woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 255 southbound near Forest Boulevard in St. Clair County on Tuesday morning, June 3, 2025.

The St. Clair County coroner confirmed the victim as Jacquelyn B. Rucker, 23, of St. Jacob.

The Illinois State Police Troop 8 reported the incident occurred at approximately 5:31 a.m. June 3, when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, traveled north in the center median, and struck a bridge support.

Rucker, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have shut down the left lane of I-255 southbound at the crash site as the investigation continues.

No additional details have been released at this time.

