ST. JACOB - St. Jacob Township Park will be hosting their First Annual Military Appreciation Day and 5K race on Saturday July 6, 2019 in the park. The festivities will get underway with an early morning 5K run/walk beginning at 8:00am that will be free of charge for active duty military members as well as veterans, retirees, reservists and National Guard members. The 5K is also open to the public for a registration fee of $20.00 if registered by June 15, 2019 and $30.00 thereafter. Trophies and medals will be awarded for the top three runners within eight separate age groups for both male and female contestants. Special giveaways will also be given to race participants and homes along the race route will be decorated for the Most Patriotic Home Contest. Those disabled veterans unable to walk/run/ruck the event will have the option of a golf cart escort ride along the course.

The run/walk will be followed by a full day of military appreciation that will include live music by Wicked Mojo, food, drinks, a raffle, activities for kids, a QR code scavenger hunt and entertainment, along with a mix of popular songs of the past sprinkled with some patriotism put on by Elizabeth Dawn Lakamp with the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. The day’s events will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem by Elizabeth Dawn Lakamp and will last until 5:00 p.m. at St. Jacob Park. All service members and veterans in the surrounding communities are invited. The hope is that as many area military personnel come together for a day filled with food, laughter, relaxation, enjoyment and most of all, the feeling of appreciation for their service.

There is no cost to all military personnel and their immediate family members. Along with entry into the park, free food, music, games and activities, each military member and his/her immediate family will receive free raffle tickets to enter into the day’s drawings. It is the park’s way to show their thanks to our service members and their families for their sacrifices in serving our country.

The cost to the general public is $5.00 per person, which will include food, music, games, activities and everything offered at the day’s events. The $5.00 will also include raffle tickets as well.

Over 70 different local and online businesses have already donated to the event. More than 100 items totaling over $5,000 in value have already been accumulated and will be raffled off throughout the day. More donations and raffle items continue to be received almost daily.

Non-for-profit groups such as Got Your Six, Wreaths of America, the Army National Guard, Support Up Veteran Ventures, the Patriot Guard, American Legion, VFW, Metro East Combat Group, Vietnam Veterans Group and the VFW and American Legion Ladies Auxiliaries will all be attending the event in support of our U.S. service members.

The St. Jacob Township Park board urges anyone and everyone who supports our military to come to the park and show that support on July 6th. If anyone has any questions or would like to volunteer or donate in any way, please contact the park’s secretary, Suzy Bushur, at 618-477-7686 or at stjpark@hometel.com.

