ST. JACOB – A man from St. Jacob faces major felony charges after sending multiple videos of child pornography through an online messaging platform.

Andrew S. Bailey, 45, of St. Jacob, Ill. was charged on March 25, 2025 with five counts of child pornography, each Class X felonies.

From May 30 to Nov. 25, 2024, Bailey allegedly sent five different videos depicting prepubescent and juvenile children involved in various sex acts via the Kik messaging application.

A petition to deny Bailey’s pretrial release contains more details on the investigation that lead to his arrest.

After the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received multiple CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), authorities sent search warrants to Home Telephone Co., Snapchat Inc., Yahoo, Kik, and Verizon Wireless. The IP addresses associated with the CyberTips were linked to Bailey, resulting in a search a warrant being executed at his residence.

“The defendant sent multiple videos containing child pornography … in private and group chats via Kik,” the petition states, adding he sent even more videos than the five described in associated court documents.

In an interview with authorities on March 25, 2025, Bailey reportedly made a series of disturbing confessions.

“During the course of this interview, he made the following admissions: that all of the target accounts belonged to him, he sent child pornography in excess of 50 times, he viewed and disseminated videos of child pornography containing children as young as toddler age, he exchanged child pornography with other users, he had conversations with people who presented as children and requested child pornography from them, he has a problem with pornography, and he knows what he did was wrong,” the petition states.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Bailey, who waived his right to a detention hearing and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

