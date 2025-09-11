JERSEYVILLE - The St. Francis/Holy Ghost golf team competed at the sectional tournament on September 3, 2025, at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur, delivering a strong performance that saw two players advance to the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) state finals.

Representing SFHG were Adam Robinson, Kaden Medford, Owen Ferguson, Trey Medford, Levi Geisler, and Liam Wittman. Adam Robinson led the team by claiming first place overall with a round of 70. Kaden Medford also performed well, finishing seventh with a score of 84. Both golfers earned individual berths to the State Finals.

The rest of the team showed determination throughout the competition. Trey Medford placed 20th with a 90, Liam Wittman finished 28th with a 96, Levi Geisler took 38th with a 106, and Owen Ferguson placed 48th with a 111. Although these players did not qualify for the state tournament, their efforts contributed to the team’s overall strong showing.

The SFHG golf team is coached by Phil Robinson.

The school community extends its support to Adam Robinson and Kaden Medford as they prepare to compete at the state level.

