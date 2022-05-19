St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School Names Graduates Of 2022 May 19, 2022 10:59 AM Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following are the Class of 2022 graduates at St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School.Donald AlexanderJosselyn AllenKaty ArnoldJustin BellMatthew BishopNoah BorkowskiKelsy CareyEvan CheekAva DeistJescie FitzgeraldBoden FraleyHolly ForresterCash GoettenMeredith GrayChase HowellJude JonesAbram KribsShane LamerSamantha LottAdelina RuizCarly RussellGrace RussellMaria SchroederJosie ShipleyPaul SlusserLilly SmithLily WilkinsonLuke WilkinsonAubrey WockTaylor WoodringMadalynn WoolseyArticle continues after sponsor message Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News! Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.