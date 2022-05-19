St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School Names Graduates Of 2022 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following are the Class of 2022 graduates at St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School. Madalynn Woolsey Taylor Woodring Aubrey Wock Luke Wilkinson Lily Wilkinson Lilly Smith Paul Slusser Josie Shipley Maria Schroeder Grace Russell Carly Russell Adelina Ruiz Samantha Lott Shane Lamer Abram Kribs Jude Jones Chase Howell Meredith Gray Cash Goetten Holly Forrester Boden Fraley Jescie Fitzgerald Ava Deist Evan Cheek Kelsy Carey Noah Borkowski Matthew Bishop Justin Bell Katy Arnold Josselyn Allen Donald Alexander The following are the Class of 2022 graduates at St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending