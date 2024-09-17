JERSEYVILLE - St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School will be hosting its 26th annual Harvest Fest coming up this weekend. The fest will be complete with entertainment, prizes, fun, and great food.

The event will be held on the grounds of St. Francis at 506 S. State Street in Jerseyville. It kicks off at 5 p.m. this Friday with games to entertain the kiddos including a color wheel and a dime toss. A cornhole tournament will also be held for any competitive folks out there, and of course, those who just want a good time.

The fun begins at 11 a.m. the next day with raffle baskets opening right at the start. There will be even more fun for the kids on Saturday with bounce houses, a police radar baseball pitch, and much more. That evening there will be a live auction.

Sunday starts at the same time with the raffle baskets opening when the festival begins. Kids get to partake in the Harvest Fest Olympics, as well as a pie-eating contest following the Olympics.

Each day will include great food and drinks, along with amazing entertainment!

At the end of the evening on Sunday the grand raffle winner will be drawn for a $15,000 prize, along with the other basket and prize winners! There will be over $25,000 in total prizes this weekend.

“The number one goal of the festival is to support our school,” Kevin Goss, the head of St. Frances Holy Ghost Harvest Fest Committee, said. “This is the largest fundraiser for our school, which makes up for 10% of our school’s operating budget.”

If you can’t make it out to Harvest Fest but still want to support the school, you can visit the SF/HG Annual Harvest Fest Facebook Page to purchase grand raffle tickets through their QR code.

“We would like to thank all of the students and parents who put forth hours upon hours of work to make this event happen, which includes close to 600 people,” Goss said.

Anyone is welcome to enjoy this event, even if you aren’t affiliated with the church or school.