JERSEYVILLE — A trivia night benefiting the scholarship fund at St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School is set for Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Knights of Columbus in Jerseyville. The event aims to raise funds to support local students while providing an evening of entertainment.

Participants can register teams of up to eight people for $200 per table, which breaks down to $25 per person. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, while drinks must be purchased on-site. The trivia night will feature a mix of music and general trivia questions, offering a diverse experience for participants.

In addition to trivia, the evening will include 50/50 tickets, raffle baskets, and door prizes. The event will be hosted by Brian Hutchinson, who is expected to contribute to the lively atmosphere.

To secure a table, payment must be made by check or cash at the time of registration. Interested individuals can contact event organizer Kelli Travers for payment details and to reserve a spot. "Once we get the payment, you will be notified you have a table reserved," Travers stated.

The organizers encourage community involvement and are seeking sponsors for rounds, tables, or donations for raffle baskets. Those interested can reach out to Travers at ktravers2017@hotmail.com.

The trivia night represents an opportunity for community members to come together in support of education while enjoying a fun-filled evening.

