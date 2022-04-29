JERSEYVILLE - St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School first through fourth-grade students recently participated in two exciting Sumdog competitions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sumdog questions are embedded into games, with different games for different learning styles – racing games, cooking games, flying games. Sumdog is all about personalizing the experience for each child.

The questions adapt to meet the student where they are while letting them play with friends, a robot, or kids from across the world.

“Our students fared exceptionally,” Jennifer M. Gibson, Technology Teacher/Director at St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School, said. “Our students answered an additional 28,500 questions each contest. Below are the students who scored first, second and third in their class for each contest.”

More like this: