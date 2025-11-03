St. Francis-Holy Ghost Catholic School Announces Honor Roll List
Several students earn high honor roll and honor roll recognition at St. Francis-Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville.
St. Francis -Holy Ghost Catholic School 1st Quarter Honor Roll
High Honor Roll:
Jane Abbey, Lydia Aljets, Carson Beckman, Hallie Cheek, Annabeth Childs, Haddie Goetten, Tate Lorton, Rayne Mapue, Ellie McNicholas, Adam Robinson, Nora Ruiz, Kody Weiner, and Hudson Wittman.
Honor Roll:
Morgan Allen, Maci Beckman, Maxx Boyle, Kendra Calan, Maddy Cronin, Gavin Essner, Weston Flowers, Sydney Fox, Easton Fry, Levi Geisler, Dylan Goetten, Allie Hunter, Nora Lahey, Tessa Maag, Reagan McCoy, Jeremiah McNicholas, Kaden Medford, Adalynn Perdun, Carson Poletti, Jackson Potillo, Kila Sandifer, Brenden Schroeder, Reagan Sibert, Dominic Sibley, Patrick Slusser, Eve Spencer, Emmersyn Weirich, Kali Wilkinson, Mallory Wilkinson, Evan Wilson, Gracen Witt, and Quinn Wittman.