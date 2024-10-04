Connection Timeout

JERSEYVILLE - Students at St. Francis Holy Ghost School in Jerseyville recently applied their understanding of energy transfer and motion by constructing marble roller coasters as part of their science curriculum. The project, led by science teacher Joan Dougherty, allowed the students to engage in hands-on learning and teamwork.

The roller coaster competition took place as part of their science classes, where students were tasked with designing and building functional marble roller coasters. The results were evaluated based on creativity, engineering principles, and the ability to maintain the marble's motion.

In the competition, two teams were awarded first place. The first group consisted of Stella Pohlman, Braylee Waier, Bridget Heltsley, and Holly Hernandez-Lamer, while the other first-place team included Gracie Flowers, Allison Millitello, Louise Bregenzer, and Daphne Slusser.

Second place was claimed by the team of Luca Derrick and Caleb Maag, along with another team consisting of Graden Forrester, Owen Edwards, and Ethan Hansen. The third-place winners were Colton Smith, David Vogel, and Landon Ufer, as well as Caleb Wilkinson, Conan Ewen, and Robert Roentz.

This project not only reinforced the students' knowledge of physics concepts but also fostered collaboration and creativity among classmates.