EAST ST. LOUIS – A district judge sentenced a St. Elmo man to 32 years in federal prison after he shot at law enforcement agents serving an arrest warrant at his residence in Fayette County.

Dax Baldrige, 47, pleaded guilty in January to seven counts of assault of a federal officer, two counts of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Following imprisonment, he will serve five years of supervised release.

“Law enforcement officers are brave, underappreciated, and underpaid heroes who risk their lives every day to protect others,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “Those, like Dax Baldrige, who target our officers for violence represent a form of evil against the very foundation of society. Few things are as serious, and our office will bring the full weight of federal law to bear, relentlessly pursuing the harshest prison terms to hold such people accountable.”

On Oct. 17, 2022, task force members with the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Baldrige at his residence in Fayette County. When they arrived, the officers knocked and gave Baldrige an opportunity to present himself for arrest.

As they began to make entry to the residence, Baldrige used a stolen short barrel rifle equipped with 60 rounds of ammunition to shoot through the wall of his residence, nearly striking multiple officers. All agents were able to retreat from the residence safely and without injury.

“We are pleased that this case has been adjudicated. We want to thank the Illinois State Police, the ATF, and all our partner agencies for their steadfast commitment to our mission. We also want to extend our sincere appreciation to the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Illinois, who successfully prosecuted this case and brought it to a successful conclusion,” said U.S. Marshal David C. Davis. “This case continues to illustrate the inherent dangers of this profession, and we continue to be grateful that none of our task force members were injured during the arrest of Baldrige.”

After firing at officers, Baldrige barricaded himself in his residence and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement that lasted over 10 hours.

“The defendant’s decision to open fire on law enforcement showed a blatant disregard for human life and the safety of the surrounding community. This sentence sends a clear message—violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated. ATF is grateful to our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who assisted in bringing this individual to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon, ATF Chicago Field Division.

Following his arrest, investigating agents conducted a search of Baldrige’s residence and recovered nine firearms including six rifles, a revolver, two pistols and ammunition.

"When law enforcement officers, who have selflessly taken an oath to safeguard the public, are literally fired upon while trying to protect communities from known offenders, those individuals must be held accountable," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. "We appreciate the U.S. Attorney's Office's diligence in pursuing justice and supporting officers who put their lives on the line every day."

“When someone opens fire on law enforcement, they're not just attacking an individual; they're attacking the very foundation of our community's safety and security,” said FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Christopher J.S. Johnson. “The sentence imposed sends an unequivocal message: such aggression against those who protect us will be met with the full force of justice.”

The U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the Illinois State Police, the FBI Springfield TOC West Task Force and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department contributed to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Arshi prosecuted the case.

