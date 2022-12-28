O'FALLON - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy announces the 2023 Injury Free Running Clinic dates. The clinic educates current runners and those wishing to start on how to run safely and improve performance. The FREE one and half hour sessions will be held on January 23, May 29, August 28 and December 18.

Led by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s physical therapist, Kristen Junker, PT, DPT, the program’s goal is to support and educate runners on injury prevention and performance enhancement through a personalized plan. Additional community partners of the program include Toolen’s Running Start and the McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

“Running injuries can often be caused by poor body mechanics, muscle overuse and even wearing the wrong type of shoes,” said Junker. “With our trained specialists, we can adjust and improve performance for all levels of runners – from beginners to experts – safely with a comprehensive examination and one-on-one support.”

Registration for the Injury Free Running is currently open for all four 2023 dates. Space is limited. To register, visit hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events, or call 618-624-3668.

The program will feature:

A demonstration of proper running form

Instruction on dynamic stretching and cadence count

A video gait analysis

Shoe fitting by Toolen’s Running Start

Discussion on common running injuries

Question and answer session with physical therapist

“I’m excited to help people of any age get the most out of running and achieve their specific health goals,” Junker said. “Whether you are recovering from a past injury, getting back into running or hoping to reach the next level of performance, this program addresses running at all levels. The program is designed to give general education and personalized advice about running form, proper mileage progression, common injuries, nutrition, and more.”

The Injury Free Running Clinic is held at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy clinic in the McKendree Metro Rec Plex, located at 209 Rec Plex Drive in O’Fallon.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.

