O'FALLON - New and expectant mothers in O’Fallon, Illinois, will have the opportunity to gain valuable resources on pregnancy and parenting at the upcoming “Bundles for Babies” community baby shower. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in the lobby of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Hosted by the hospital's Women and Infants Center, the event aims to provide educational resources for new and expectant moms and their families. Amanda Schaefer, the Nurse Manager of the Women and Infants Center, along with the care team, will lead the initiative, which includes participation from representatives of The Doula Lab, Heartland Women’s Healthcare, the Pregnancy Care Center, SLU Family Medicine, and Scott Air Force Base.

Attendees will have access to information on a range of topics, including lactation services, safe sleep practices for infants, and car seat safety. The event will also cover pain management options during childbirth, pelvic floor changes during pregnancy and delivery, and information about the hospital’s obstetric emergency department.

In addition to educational resources, children will have the opportunity to enjoy cookies and milk while engaging in a craft activity to take home. Tours of the Women and Infants Center will be available for small groups starting at noon.

This event is designed to support new mothers and families by providing essential information and fostering a sense of community.

