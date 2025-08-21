BELLEVILLE - A 33-year-old woman from Mascoutah struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 2025, on Green Mount Road near Eckert’s in Belleville has been identified, authorities said.

Emily Johnson, who lived in the 500 block of Augusta Street in Mascoutah, was identified as the pedestrian involved in the incident, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m.on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in the emergency room of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run, although no other details have been released.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.