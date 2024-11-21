ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Homeowners and renters in Illinois affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding from July 13 to July 16, 2024, now have additional time to seek federal disaster assistance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the application deadline to December 13, 2024, for residents in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties.

The assistance provided by FEMA may cover a range of needs, including grants for temporary housing, basic home repair or replacement, and other disaster-related expenses.

These expenses can include moving and storage costs, primary vehicle repair or replacement, essential furniture and appliances, as well as medical, dental, and childcare costs.

Residents can apply for FEMA assistance through several methods. The fastest way is to visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Those using relay services, such as video relay or captioned telephone services, are advised to provide their service number during the application process.

In-person applications can also be made at Disaster Recovery Centers. However, several centers in Illinois are scheduled to close soon. The Chicago Lawn Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 6 p.m. The center is located at the Chicago Lawn Branch Library, 6120 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago, IL 60629.

Additionally, three other centers will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 6 p.m. These include:

Burnham Community Center, 14020 Torrence Ave., Burnham, IL 60633, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center, 6755 State St., East Saint Louis, IL 62203, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center, 509 Camp Jackson Rd., Cahokia Heights, IL 62207, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For further information, residents are encouraged to visit FEMA's website at fema.gov.

