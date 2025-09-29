BELLEVILLE — The unemployment rate in St. Clair County showed a slight decrease in August 2025, dropping to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent in August 2024, according to recent labor statistics.

The data, released this week, also highlighted variations in unemployment rates across several counties and cities within the region. Monroe County's rate in August 2025 was 3.3 percent, a small increase from 3.2 percent the previous year. Bond County experienced a decrease, with its rate falling to 4.5 percent from 4.8 percent in August 2024. Clinton County's rate remained steady at 3.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Among cities, Belleville's unemployment rate edged up slightly to 5.3 percent in August 2025 from 5.1 percent in 2024. Collinsville saw a slight decline, with the rate dropping to 4.1 percent from 4.3 percent. East St. Louis recorded a notable improvement, with unemployment decreasing to 7.9 percent from 9.0 percent in the previous year. Granite City's rate also declined to 5.0 percent from 5.4 percent, while O'Fallon's rate decreased to 4.2 percent from 4.5 percent in August 2024.

These figures reflect the ongoing shifts in the local labor market as communities across the region continue to navigate economic challenges and opportunities.

