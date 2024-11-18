ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Citizens for Modern Transit, St. Clair County Transit District and Metro Transit are partnering to host “Oh What Fun it is to Ride Transit” festivities during the morning and evening commutes on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. The goal of these efforts is to spread a little holiday cheer – while also reminding residents about the advantages of taking public transit during the winter months.

Teams will be at the North Hanley, Central West End, Forest Park-DeBaliviere, Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44, Emerson Park, and Fairview Heights Transit Centers from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. handing out special stainless-steel mugs and encouraging transit riders to sign up Citizens for Modern Transit’s FREE Guaranteed Ride Home Program. The program provides subsidized access to more immediate transportation options – like a ride-hailing service, taxi or rental vehicle – if a personal emergency, sickness or unscheduled overtime arises. Riders are reimbursed 80% of the cost, up to $60 per ride, as many as four times per year.

Santa will then be making a stop later that day at the Emerson Park Transit Center from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. as part of a free, family event. Attendees can chat with Santa, write him a letter that will be sent to the North Pole and get a commemorative photo. Snacks will be provided, and children will receive a goodie bag while supplies last.

“By taking transit over the winter months, riders can avoid having to defrost personal vehicles, drive in hazardous road conditions and dodge unexpected traffic delays – all while sitting back and enjoying the ride,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “These festivities are a fun way for our partnering organizations to reinforce these and other benefits of taking transit, while also connecting with the community, celebrating the holiday season and reinforcing our collective commitment to a safe, comfortable, customer-focused transit experience.”

Next month, Metro Transit will also feature a variety of holiday musical performances at transit centers and more visits by Santa.

To learn more about “Oh What Fun it is to Ride Transit” festivities and to register for the Guaranteed Ride Home Program, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit is a nonprofit, member supported organization that leads efforts for an integrated, affordable, and convenient public transportation system with light rail expansion as the critical component that will drive economic growth to improve quality of life in the St. Louis region.

