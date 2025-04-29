BELLEVILLE - Area residents are encouraged to get out and explore the MetroBikeLink System this summer through St. Clair County Transit District’s “GO TRAILing” program, being held in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit. Program participants can earn a selection of prizes by tracking miles spent biking, walking, wheeling, running, skating or skipping along the more than 39 miles of interconnecting trails and bike paths extending from the Fairview Heights Transit Center to the Shiloh-Scott Transit Center in St. Clair County, Ill. The summerlong initiative runs from May 10 through Aug. 9 and is free and open to the public. Registration can be completed at www.scctd.org.

Prizes are awarded to those who track 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 miles and include a MetroBikeLink water bottle, “GO TRAILing” brand t-shirt or hat, monthly transit pass, bike helmet and bike light. Those who track 100 miles or more over the summer months will also be entered into a drawing to win one of three grand prizes – a $100 gift certificate to Bike Surgeon, Bluetooth earbuds or Fitbit Fitness Tracker.

Mile tracking is made easy through the “GO TRAILing” online system at www.scctd.org. Prizes can be collected at St. Clair County Transit District’s office at 27 N. Illinois Street in Belleville, Ill., anytime Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon through August 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This program is back by popular demand,” said Ken Sharkey, managing director for the St. Clair County Transit District. “Since its inception in 2022, more than 24,300 miles have been tracked through this program that offers a great way for individuals and families to get out and explore the MetroBikeLink System, which features the newly opened 1.1-mile Tecklenburg Trail.”

To learn more about the “GO TRAILing” program, visit www.scctd.org or call 618-628-8090.

St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) was founded in 1981 and contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 MetroLink stations and 13 MetroBus routes and with Southwestern Illinois College to offer paratransit services as well as on-demand, micro transit via the SCCTD Flyer in seven communities. SCCTD has also established and maintains the ever-evolving MetroBikeLink System of interconnecting trails and bike paths that seamlessly connect to six Metro Transit Centers – linking individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, trails and other destinations throughout the bi-state region. To learn more, visit www.SCCTD.org or follow the District on Facebook, X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

More like this: