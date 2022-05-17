St. Clair County Transit District’s Summer Riding Program Gets Underway June 1.

BELLEVILLE -The St. Clair County Transit District is encouraging people of all ages to register now for its annual Summer Riding Program, so they are ready to hit the trails when the program gets underway on June 1. The program allows participants to track miles and earn prizes as they bike, walk, wheel, run, skate or skip along with the MetroBikeLink System, which boasts 14 miles of continuous trails and bike paths adjacent to the MetroLink alignment in Southwestern Illinois. Registration can be completed at www.scctd.org. Mileage tracking begins June 1, 2022.

“The Summer Riding Program is much like those offered through libraries that incentive kids to read, but instead of reading a certain number of minutes to earn prizes, we are encouraging people of all ages to track miles on the MetroBikeLink System,” commented Ken Sharkey, managing director for the St. Clair County. “It’s a fun way to get people outside and active, as they enjoy this treasure in our community.”

Those tracking miles will have the ability to earn the following prizes:

SCCTD sunglasses (10 miles)

MetroBikeLink water bottle (25 miles)

SCCTD Summer Riding Program t-shirt (50 miles)

Bike helmet (75 miles)

Bike mileage tracker (100 miles)

All who track 100 miles or more by August 15 will also be entered into a drawing to win a new bike. To make tracking easy, Summer Riding Program booklets, as well as individual log sheets, are available at www.scctd.org. Booklets and earned prizes can be picked up from the SCCTD office (27 N. Illinois Street, Belleville, IL 62220) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. everyone Monday through Friday starting June 1. Individuals can also have booklets and prizes mailed to them by calling SCCTD at 618-628-8090.

The first segment of the MetroBikeLink System opened in 2002 and was comprised of a four-mile trail, running from Southwestern Illinois College to the Swansea MetroLink Station. Since then, the system has expanded to include the Memorial, Fairview Heights, and Shiloh Scott segments; Orchard Loop Trail Phases I and II; the Englemann Park Connector, and the Old Collinsville Road Trail (currently under construction) – all of which connect back to the original trail. Currently, the MetroBikeLink System runs from the Shiloh-Scott Metro Station to the Fairview Heights Metro Station, providing access to the Fairview Heights, Memorial Hospital, Swansea, Belleville, College, and Shiloh-Scott Transit Centers, four different communities, and thousands of area residents.

To learn more about the 2022 Summer Riding Program, visit www.scctd.org.

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 Metro Transit Centers; 12 MetroBus routes; on-demand, shared-ride services, and more – connecting individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, the MetroBikeLink, and other destinations.

