ST. CLAIR COUNTY – The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today announced the launch of a six-month pilot program to provide flexible, on-demand, shared-ride service in areas of East St. Louis that are not within walking distance of transit. The app-based, curb-to-transit micro transit service, known as the SCCTD Flyer, is being made possible through a partnership with TransLoc and Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), which operates Alternative Transportation Services (ATS). Service will be available starting Friday, Nov. 1.

“The SCCTD Flyer will be a great option when inclement weather, darkness or general safety is of concern for customers trying to walk longer distances to access the MetroLink or MetroBus,” said Lonnie Mosely, member of the St. Clair County Transit District Board of Trustees. “Other major cities have implemented similar programs to meet community demands that don’t necessitate larger bus vehicles. This pilot program will help SCCTD determine whether or not this type of service is a better fit for smaller transit ridership markets, while helping to boost ridership on the overall transit system.”

SCCTD Flyer will provide door-to-transit and transit-to-door services to those heading to and from homes, employers and schools in East St. Louis. The service will be accessible via the four local MetroLink Stations (5th & Missouri, Emerson Park, Washington Park and JJK Center) and 11 connecting MetroBus Routes (1, 2, 2X, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13 and 22). Similar to ride-hailing services, riders are able to request a ride to or from a MetroLink Station from anywhere within the city limits of East St. Louis. This pilot program could be expanded in the future to other markets depending on rider response.

When the program debuts in early November, passengers will be able to request a ride through the TransLoc app or by calling ATS Reservations at 618-800-6884. App users will be able to receive an estimated pick-up time, track rides in real-time, be alerted when a ride is about to arrive and pay for the service. With accessibility being a critical component to the program, customers without smartphones will be able to request same-day rides by calling ATS, making a reservation and arranging advanced payment. Passes will be available for purchase at the East St. Louis Township Building, Gateway Market, Neighbors Marketplace and Quick Bite.

Program specifics:

Rides can be requested via the TransLoc App or by calling ATS Reservations at 618-800-6884

$3 one-way fare with transfer to or from MetroLink or MetroBus

Service is only offered within the City of East St. Louis boundaries

Service is available Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Article continues after sponsor message

SCCTD FLYER

No cash fares will be accepted

Passes can be purchased via the TransLoc App or at the following locations:

o East St. Louis Township Building, located at 6755 State Street, East St. Louis, IL 62201

Gateway Market, located at 2511 State Street, East St. Louis 62205

Neighbors Marketplace, located at 1001 N 15th St. East St Louis, IL 62205

o Quick Bite at the Belleville MetroLink Station, located at 718 Scheel Street, Belleville, IL 62221

SCCTD is committed to ensuring a safe, effective and efficient transit system. The district is also currently conducting a comprehensive nine-month analysis of the 18 fixed bus routes as part of St. Clair County – Transit Vision 2020. While this study is underway, SCCTD will be piloting options, such as the SCCTD Flyer, to meet the changing needs of the St. Clair County market. To learn more, visit www.scctd.org.

About St. Clair County Transit District

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 18 bus routes in St. Clair County, IL. If commuters have any questions about service, they can contact (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. For more information visit www.scctd.org



About TransLoc

Hailed by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies in transportation, TransLoc, a Ford Smart Mobility company, is the maker of mission-critical transit operations solutions for flexible on-demand and fixed route systems for both public and private transit agencies, and university and business campus transit systems. Today, TransLoc is the largest provider of agency-owned microtransit systems for municipal transit agencies in the U.S., with the company’s products used at more than 400 agencies. TransLoc is also proud to be a Google Partner through the company’s transit data business. To learn more, visit TransLoc.com or follow on Twitter at @TransLoc.

More like this: