BELLEVILLE - The safety and security of public transit remains a regional priority – and placing behavioral health providers on the system to address many of the underlying health determinants fueling problematic behavioral issues has proven to be highly impactful. This innovative effort started as a pilot program spearheaded by St. Clair County Transit District and Chestnut Health Systems™ (Chestnut) in October 2020. It has since been credited with connecting thousands of transit riders in St. Clair County, Ill., to an array of much-needed community resources. The success led to a recent investment of more than $550,000 by St. Clair County Transit District to extend its partnership with Chestnut for a fifth year.

“We’ve invested more than $2 million in Chestnut since the inception of this programming and the impact on transit riders cannot be understated,” said Ken Sharkey, managing director for St. Clair County Transit District. “Behavioral health providers have given food, water, hygiene supplies and winter clothing to those in need, de-escalated arguments, connected substance abusers to rehabilitation services, and everything in between. Services are helping to create a safer public transit system.”

Three, two-person teams from Chestnut work 40 hours per week alongside St. Clair County Transit District Ambassadors, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Metro Transit public safety personnel to mitigate the number of behavioral incidences on and around the transit system in St. Clair County. The program aims to:

Reduce loitering on the system by “all-day” riders and those using Metro Transit Centers for non-transportation related needs;

Address alcohol and drug use on the transit system;

Reduce panhandling, argumentativeness, sleeping, and other behaviors that can impact operations;

Provide early detection and intervention for riders who need services;

Improve visibility of Metro Transit system safety, security, and rider satisfaction initiatives;

Improve communication between riders and security staff; and

Improve the overall rider experience.

In the last four years, Chestnut teams in St. Clair County have administered Narcan® five times, provided harm reduction education and supplies to 500 riders, distributed 552 hygiene kits and 48 wound care/medical kits, offered transportation support to 610 individuals, issued 1,321 Community Resource Packets/Service Guides, and connected 869 riders to drop-in shelters, behavioral health services, hospitals, housing and primary care providers.

“We’re not afraid to try different things to give greater access to individuals,” said Amy Gibbar, Vice President of Integrated Care at Chestnut. “The outcomes speak volumes, and the success of this programming extends beyond numbers, dollars and cents. We are literally saving lives every month and changing the trajectory of hundreds more.”

Lead Behavioral Health Outreach Specialist at Chestnut Health Systems, Sidney Rehg added, “After years of seeing one regular rider struggle with substance use and domestic violence, it was powerful to reconnect with them. They are now sober, engaged in services at Chestnut and rooms with another rider we’ve supported, who just celebrated six months in recovery. They also have a daughter one year into a similar journey. Watching people – once just surviving and now out in the community and full of life – is nothing short of incredible.”

Chestnut has office space in the Belleville Metro Station. In addition to its work with St. Clair County Transit District in St. Clair County, the organization has been able to help thousands of additional transit riders in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Madison County, through similar partnerships with Metro Transit and Madison County Transit, respectively. This innovative programing has also been used as a model for other cities nationwide.

To learn more, visit www.SCCTD.org or www.Chestnut.org.

St. Clair County Transit District was founded in 1981 and contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 MetroLink stations and 13 MetroBus routes and with Southwestern Illinois College to offer paratransit services as well as on-demand, micro transit via the SCCTD Flyer in seven communities. The District has also established and maintains the ever-evolving MetroBikeLink System of interconnecting trails and bike paths that seamlessly connect to six Metro Transit Centers – linking individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, trails and other destinations throughout the bi-state region. To learn more, visit www.SCCTD.org or follow the District on Facebook, X, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Chestnut Health Systems is a not-for-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. More at www.chestnut.org.

