BELLEVILLE – People from throughout the St. Clair County area will join the fight against suicide at the Out of the Darkness (OOTD) St. Clair County Community Walk on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Belleville. Sponsored by the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the walks provide an opportunity for people impacted by suicide to come together to connect and support one another, as well as raise awareness and funds for AFSP.

The OOTD St. Clair County Community Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at The Square, 19 Public Square, Belleville, IL. Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. The St. Clair County walk is one of hundreds of Out of the Darkness Community Walks that will be held across the country.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for all ages. In 2023, 49,316 Americans died by suicide and there were an estimated 1.5 million suicide attempts. In the United States in 2023, suicide was the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-34, the 4th leading cause of death for ages 35-44. In Illinois, suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for ages 15-34 and 4th leading cause for ages 35-54.

Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, with these conditions often being undiagnosed or untreated. As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem but can be prevented through education and advocacy.

There is hope: 94% of adults in the U.S. think suicide can be prevented.

“As chairperson for the 5th year, this walk holds deep personal significance for me, having lost my brother, Jon, to suicide,” said Chris Allard, St. Clair County Walk chair and AFSP Illinois board member. “The walk’s name “Out of the Darkness" has meaning because it brings together our community to raise awareness, honor loved ones we’ve lost, and support those who personally struggle. Funds raised directly benefit AFSP's vital programs, helping to save lives and offer hope to those affected by suicide, especially in our local community. Each year, participation has increased and I encourage even more of our neighbors to join us in walking towards a future where suicide is no longer a leading cause of death.”

Since the first walk was held in 2004, the Out of the Darkness Community Walks have provided a platform to create awareness about mental health issues as well as raise funds, which are split between Illinois and national efforts. Community walks in Illinois raise more than $400,000 annually. This is in addition to the annual Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk, being held on September 27 this year, which is the largest of the AFSP community walks in the country.

There is no fee to register for an Out of the Darkness Walk. Individuals wishing to participate can find the registration page for their local walk at www.afsp.org/ILTogether. Register today and be part of the movement coming #TogetherToFightSuicide.

For more Information about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, go to www.afsp.org.

To find out more about the nearest local community walk, check www.afsp.org/ILTogether.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate.

About Out of the Darkness Community Walks:

The mission of The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention’s Community Walks is to allow a platform for individuals to come together in support of suicide prevention. Held in hundreds of cities across the country, these events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to suicide, and also provide an easier venue for mental health discussion across diverse backgrounds.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call, text or chat 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

