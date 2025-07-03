FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Three juvenile males were arrested following an attempted vehicle theft and subsequent foot chase on June 30, 2025, according to the Fairview Heights Police Department.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on June 30, Fairview Heights Police officers responded to a report from a citizen who discovered damage to their vehicle consistent with an attempted theft in the parking lot of DXL, located at 315 St. Clair Square. While taking the report, police received another call about several teenage males acting suspiciously and looking into vehicles in the parking lot of Planet Fitness at 120 Commerce Lane.

Although officers did not locate the suspects at Planet Fitness, their search continued, leading to the identification of three males matching the description in the Lowe’s parking lot at 6211 North Illinois St. When contacted by officers, one of the subjects fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief chase.

The Fairview Heights Police said the three males, ages 14, 13, and 13, were confirmed as the suspects involved in the attempted vehicle theft at DXL and were arrested.

Due to their ages and Illinois law, the juveniles were released to their parents, Fairview Heights Police said.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is pursuing juvenile charges through the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

