BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in Belleville is warning residents about a new phone scam in which callers impersonate deputies and other local law enforcement officials, falsely claiming that individuals have outstanding civil judgments or arrest warrants.

The department cautions that these criminals may demand immediate payment of back taxes to the I.R.S. or ask for bond money, often requesting payments electronically.

“The Sheriff’s Department will not call you and promise to arrest you if you don’t submit back taxes to the I.R.S. immediately by telephone,” the department said in a statement. They also stressed that officers will not contact residents by phone to demand payment for warrants.

Numerous scammers have been reported using the names of actual officers to lend credibility to their calls. The department advises anyone uncertain about the legitimacy of such a call to visit the sheriff’s office in person or arrange to meet a uniformed officer at a safe location.

In addition, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office clarified that the United States Postal Service will not call to inform individuals about intercepted drug packages, nor will Amazon contact customers by phone to verify credit card information.

The department also warned against scams involving relatives, noting that “your grandchild more than likely has not taken a trip out of the country and is now calling you for bond money.” They emphasized that police officers do not negotiate bond amounts over the phone or request electronic payments.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious calls to local law enforcement.

To contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the number is (618) 277-3505.

