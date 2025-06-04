BELLEVILLE - Investigator Lee Rinehart has retired from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in Belleville, after a combined 32 years in law enforcement. His career began in January 1993 with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and included 12 years with the Village of Marissa, where he reached the rank of sergeant.

Rinehart joined the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department on February 18, 2007, initially serving as a patrol deputy. During his time there, he worked in various assignments including Patrol, Metro, the Drug Tactical Unit, and the Investigations Division.

From 2010 to 2023, Rinehart was a task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The DEA unit conducted thousands of investigations that led to arrests and asset seizures related to high-level drug cases.

After leaving the DEA Task Force, he was assigned to the Criminal Investigative Division, where he served for nearly two years before retiring.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department expressed gratitude for Rinehart’s dedication to the community throughout his extensive career.